Climate Crisis: Can world Leaders Rise to the Challenge ?

President Biden’s likely decision to skip COP28 has further worsened these concerns. The symbolic gesture of the US President’s absence could be interpreted as a weakening of the US’s commitment to addressing human induced climate change.

Nov. 17, 2023, 7:43 a.m.

The world today, stands at a unique crossroads, facing an unprecedented human-induced climate crisis that is emerging as an existential threat to humanity. The silence of world leaders on this critical issue is deafening, a sheer contrast to the urgency and gravity of the impending devastation.

Amidst this frightening backdrop, the recent five-day climate discussions between the US Envoy on Climate Change, John Kerry and Chinese officialshaveoffered a glimmer of hope, hinting at the possibility of meaningful progress at the upcoming COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, UAE. US Envoy Kerry’s emphasis on the constructive nature of the discussions and the common grounds reached on several critical issues suggests a potential for improved collaboration between the world’s two largest greenhouse gas emitters.

However, this glimmer of hope is overshadowed by the conspicuous absence of any mention of climate action during President Biden’s press conference following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This silence, despite the dire warnings from the UN Secretary General Gutteres from the base camp of Mt. Everest, during his recent visit to Nepal, highlighting the impending threat and consequences of the depleting Himalayan Glaciers and the irresponsible actionsof the developed world in cutting down emissions was “madness”.

UNSG ANTONIO GUTERRES 5.jpg

President Biden’s likely decision to skip COP28 has further worsened these concerns. The symbolic gesture of the US President’s absence could be interpreted as a weakening of the US’s commitment to addressing human induced climate change. This is particularly concerning given the urgency of the situation and the pivotal role the United States plays in leading climate action.

It is also important to note that President Biden has previously emphasized the urgency of climate action and has urged world leaders to backup their words with action before the COP28. The absenceof a clear stance on climate change during the recent press conference seems contradictory to his previous statements.

The Himalayan Glaciers, according to latest reports, are melting at an alarming rate,65% faster since 2010 than in the previous decade,and that reducing snow cover due to global warming will reduce fresh water for people living downstream. Theglaciers are a source of more than ten major rivers in Asia, including the Ganges, the Mekong, the Yangtze, the Irrawaddy, and the Indus, which provide sustenance to over 2 billion people in 11 countries - more than one fourth of humanity.

The rapid melting of the glaciers is a blunt warning of the impending global action, specially from industrialized nations, is crucial to curb greenhouse gas emissions and avoid catastrophic consequences, including wars, famine, and widespread extinction.

More importantly,the forthcoming COP28, is the first after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) report is a very significant event where countries are expected to agree to new pledges to address climate change and its consequences. The report found that we are on a track for a 2.7degreeCelsius temperature rise by the end of the century, which will have disastrous consequences for human health, ecosystem, and infrastructure.

The IPCC report’s unequivocal assessment underscores the urgent need for decisive and binding action from world leaders at COP 28. The world leaders must rise to the challenge with firm determination and resolve and demonstrate their commitment to safeguarding planet earth for posterity.

Arup graph 1.jpg

Arup Rajouria.jpg

Arup Rajouria

is an internationally recognized expert in climate change and natural resources management, with an impressive career at renowned organizations such as the former CEO of NTNC's CEO, UNDP, UN-Habitat, UNEP, and USAID. He obtained an MPA degree from Harvard

Conflict Diverts Attention: How the Hamas Israel Crisis Affects Climate Priorities At COP 28
Oct 28, 2023
The Melting Himalayan Glaciers: A Dire Threat To Billions And a Potential Source Of Conflict
Sep 13, 2023
Urgent Call To Action: Navigating LDC Graduation And Climate Challenges At COP 28
Aug 23, 2023
Nepal's Tiger Success Story: The Inconvenient Truth
Aug 08, 2023
Climate Change Loss And Damage: Empowering Low-Income Countries And Redressing Power Imbalances Now
Jul 28, 2023

More on National

EU Provides Euro 2 Million In Humanitarian Aid for Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 22 minutes ago
Korea Provided Humanitarian Assistance To Earthquake Affected People Of Jajarkot And West Rukum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 23 hours ago
India Handed Over Third Trenches Of Relief Materials To Earthquake Victims By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
EU Provides Support To Earthquake Victims By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
International Conference On Mountain Hydrology Organized By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
FOREIGN MINISTER SAUD : Concludes Landmark Visit By A Correspondent 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Chhath Puja 2023: Preparation Begins By Agencies Nov 17, 2023
Japan PM Kishida, China President Xi Begin Summit Talks By Agencies Nov 17, 2023
Israeli defense minister says military's Al-Shifa Hospital operation continues By Agencies Nov 17, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati,Koshi And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 17, 2023
Bhai Tika 2023 Celebrated By Agencies Nov 16, 2023
Biden, Xi Wrap Up Talks Aimed At Relations Reset By Agencies Nov 16, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75