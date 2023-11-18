PM Modi Condemns Civilian Deaths In Israeli-Hamas Conflict

PM Modi Condemns Civilian Deaths In Israeli-Hamas Conflict

Nov. 18, 2023, 1:19 p.m.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned civilian deaths in the Israeli-Hamas conflict and called for an improvement in humanitarian conditions in the region. He made the comments during an on-line summit of the countries collectively known as the Global South.

India, which chaired a Group of 20 summit meeting in New Delhi this year, called upon emerging and developing countries to participate in the "Voice of Global South Summit."

At the opening of the conference on Friday, Modi urged participating countries to unite to have their voices heard on global issues such as climate change and the food crisis.

India will chair another G20 summit next week, this time on-line, where the Middle East will very likely be on the agenda.

Agencies

