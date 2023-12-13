UN General Assembly Calls For Humanitarian Ceasefire In Israel-Hamas Conflict

UN General Assembly Calls For Humanitarian Ceasefire In Israel-Hamas Conflict

Dec. 13, 2023, 7:47 a.m.

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution demanding an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas.

Assembly delegates gathered for an emergency special session on Tuesday.

They voted on a resolution, submitted by Egypt, that expresses serious concerns about the situation in the Gaza Strip. It calls for a pause in the Israel-Hams conflict along with the release of all hostages and ensuring humanitarian access.

The resolution was adopted as a large majority of 153 voted in favor, including Japan and France. Twenty-three abstained, including Britain. The US and Israel were among the 10 voting against.

Earlier, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked the UN Security Council to call for a ceasefire in the fighting. But last Friday the council failed to pass a resolution for a humanitarian truce in the conflict due to a veto by the United States.

The General Assembly's resolutions are not legally binding, but they indicate that there is a consensus of opinion in the international community, as all 193 UN member states can vote.

The assembly in October adopted a resolution calling for a humanitarian truce in the conflict with 121 members voting in favor.

The latest passage of the UN resolution highlights the international isolation of Israel and its backer, the US, as Gaza faces a humanitarian crisis amid the continued Israel offensive there.

Agencies

