Japan Earthquake: 128 People Confirmed Dead In Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture

Officials in Ishikawa Prefecture say 128 people have been confirmed dead one week after a powerful earthquake struck central Japan. The full extent of the damage is still unknown while efforts are underway to rebuild damaged roads to search for survivors and deliver relief supplies.

The magnitude 7.6 quake struck shortly after 4 p.m. on New Year's Day. A maximum seismic intensity of 7 on the Japanese scale was recorded in the town of Shika, upper 6 in the cities of Nanao, Wajima and Suzu and in the town of Anamizu.

A major tsunami warning was issued for the Noto region. Coastal areas were hit by tsunami waves.

In Wajima, a massive fire broke out at Asaichi street, a popular tourist spot. It is believed to have burned down more than 200 buildings.

Officials in Ishikawa Prefecture say a landslide destroyed multiple homes in Anamizu town's Yuigaoka district, and seven people were confirmed dead as of Sunday. Rescue workers are continuing to search for survivors who appear to be trapped inside buildings.

Prefectural officials have released the names and addresses of 195 people who remain unaccounted for to seek information about their whereabouts.

At least 2,000 people in 24 districts are cut off due to severed roads.

More than 28,000 people are taking refuge at about 400 evacuation facilities amid severe cold.

With no tap water and with blackouts, many continue to live in their homes or sleep in their cars.

Without daily necessities, and toilets with no running water, there is growing concern that hygienic conditions may worsen.

The disruption in transportation and communication systems has prevented authorities from grasping the extent of the damage.