Japan Joins Growing Group Of Nations Freezing UNRWA Funds Over Oct. 7 Participation

Japan says it has decided to suspend additional funding to the United Nations’ agency for Palestinians in Gaza while the agency conducts an investigation into evidence that its staff was involved in Hamas’s October 7 onslaught in Israel.

Japan is “extremely concerned about the alleged involvement of UNRWA staff members in the terror attack on Israel” and has been “strongly urging UNRWA to conduct the investigation in a prompt and complete manner,” the foreign ministry says in a statement.

Japan is the sixth biggest donor to the agency, according to UNRWA’s 2022 data.