Russian Election Commission Registers Putin As Presidential Candidate

Russian Election Commission Registers Putin As Presidential Candidate

Jan. 30, 2024, 8 a.m.

Russia's election commission has registered incumbent President Vladimir Putin as a candidate in the March presidential election.

The formal registration of Putin by the Central Election Commission on Monday came after his campaign filed more than 300,000 voter signatures.

Putin's campaign launched a signature collection drive after Putin expressed his intention to seek another term in office in December.

His team said it actually collected more than 10 times the number of signatures required for any independent candidate to appear on the ballot.

The other three candidates so far registered by the commission include Nikolay Kharitonov of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia. Putin, however, is seen as all but certain to win a fifth term.

Attention is also on Boris Nadezhdin, a former member of the State Duma who has criticized Putin over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Nadezhdin's team is collecting signatures in a bid to get him on the ballot.

Agencies

Shree Airlines Resume Nepal-Kailash Manasarovar direct flight
Jan 30, 2024
Hamas Fires Rockets At Central Israeld
Jan 30, 2024
Japan Joins Growing Group Of Nations Freezing UNRWA Funds Over Oct. 7 Participation
Jan 29, 2024
Survivors Of Japan's Noto Quake Still Living In Shelters 4 Weeks Later
Jan 29, 2024
Nepal-India Relations Have Advanced Smoothly: Foreign Minister Saud
Jan 28, 2024

More on International

Hamas Fires Rockets At Central Israeld By Agencies 17 hours, 12 minutes ago
Japan Joins Growing Group Of Nations Freezing UNRWA Funds Over Oct. 7 Participation By Agencies 1 day, 17 hours ago
Survivors Of Japan's Noto Quake Still Living In Shelters 4 Weeks Later By Agencies 1 day, 17 hours ago
US, China Leaders' Phone Call Expected In Coming Months By Agencies 2 days, 16 hours ago
World Court’s Handling Of False Genocide Claims Shows Holocaust Lessons Not Learned: Israeli PM Netanyahu By Agencies 2 days, 16 hours ago
UN Staff Suspected Of Ties To October 7 Hamas Attacks By Agencies 3 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Foreign Minister Saud Launch the Program to Commemorate 50 Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Nepal and Republic Of Korea By Keshab Poudel Jan 30, 2024
South Korea And Nepal: Five Decades Of Diplomatic Relations By Park Tae-Young Jan 30, 2024
British Army Chief Sirl Sanders Paid A Courtesy Call To CoAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2024
Speeding Toward Safety: How To Lower Road Travel Speed and Save Lives By Ritu Mishra and Soames Job Jan 30, 2024
Shree Airlines Resume Nepal-Kailash Manasarovar direct flight By Agencies Jan 30, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Karnali, Sudu Paschim, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75