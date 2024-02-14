400 kV Hetauda Substation Nearing Completion

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Managing Director (MD )Kul Man Ghising's regular inspection visit has accelerated the construction of transmission lines and substations, which are crucial for evacuating and supplying electricity to distribution centers.

Despite facing some obstacles in a few places along Dhalkebar Hetauda, the construction of the 400 kV transmission line, a lifeline for Nepal's energy supply and export, is progressing. The construction of substations is also moving quickly.

The Hetauda Substation, the second largest one, is also nearing completion after the completion of the 400 kV Inaruwa substation. During a recent site visit by Ghising, the Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), the project office informed him that the construction of the Hetauda 400 kV substation is expected to be finished within a month.

During a recent visit to the construction site, MD Ghising expressed satisfaction with the progress of the substation. He had a discussion with the project management and construction professionals involved in the construction and instructed them to complete the remaining work within a month to bring the substation into operation.

Any disruption in the construction of the substations and transmission line could affect the evacuation of electricity during the summer session, which is only three months away. MD Ghising has intensified his inspection visits to prevent any crises.

This substation is being built to strengthen the country's electricity transmission and distribution system. It will include 400 ÷ 220 kV, 220 ÷ 132 kV, and 132 ÷ 11 KV substations.

The final stages work, such as connecting and testing the substation equipment, are being carried out to complete construction and commissioning within a month. The substation will not only facilitate electricity flow in the national transmission system but also provide local supply. This will ensure a sufficient, reliable, and high-quality electricity supply in the area.

The Hetounda substation expansion project, funded by the Nepal Government and Electricity Authority, includes the construction of three power transformers with a total capacity of 315 MVA each at 400-220 kV. This brings the total capacity of the substation to 945 MVA.

The grant received from Dhalkebar in Dhanusha and the American aid project Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) will be used to build a 400 kV double circuit transmission line from Ratmate in Nuwakot, which will be connected to the Hetaunda substation. The Hetaunda substation has already had the necessary infrastructure constructed.

The project has completed and put into operation 400-220 kV substations in Dhalkebar and Inaruwa. In December 2075, a contract was signed for the construction of Hetaunda and Inaruwa substations.

The Hetaunda 220 ÷ 132 kV substation has been constructed under the Hetaunda-Dhalkebar-Inruwa 400 KV double circuit transmission line project, which aims to strengthen the electricity transmission system within the country and facilitate electricity trade between Nepal and India.

The substation has two power transformers, each with a capacity of 160 ÷ 160 mV. Due to unsatisfactory performance by the contractor company, a new contract was signed in December 2075 to complete the remaining work.

The project involved the construction of 220 kV substations in Dhanusha and Inaruwa, which have been completed and are now operational. The project was funded by the government and authorities, as well as a concessional loan from the World Bank.

The Hetaunda-Bharatpur-Bardghat 220 kV transmission line project has been completed, including the construction of the 132-11 kV Hetouda substation. This substation will supply electricity locally. The project was funded by the government and authorities, as well as concessional loans from the World Bank.