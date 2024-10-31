NIMBA CE Capital Limited Organized World Investor Week 2024" in Nuwakot

An investor education and awareness program has been completed at Siddharth Hotel Water Tower in Nuwakot in connection with the 'World Investor Week 2024' organized by NIMB ACE Capital Limited.

Ramakrishna Adhikari, the chief district officer of Nuwakot district was the chief guest in the program conducted by Giriraj Pokharel.

Among the other guests, all the members of Nuwakot District Security Committee and president of Nuwakot Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well as local people's representatives were present.

He gave a training speech regarding the current situation of the stock market in Nepal, its challenges and ways to avoid problems as well as various aspects of the Nepali stock market.

In that program, the practical aspects of Nepali investors were also discussed along with the characteristics of smart investors and the services provided by NIMB ACE apital were also given detailed information.

World Investor Week, 2024 is a week-long global campaign promoted by the International Organization of Securities Regulators (IOSCO) to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection and to focus various initiatives of securities regulators on these two important areas.