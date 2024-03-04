Russia Says It Shot Down Ukrainian Drones Attacking Crimea

Ukraine says Russia continues attacks on parts of the country, while Russia says it destroyed dozens of Ukrainian drones attacking Crimea.

Ukrainian police said on Sunday that attacks by Russian forces killed one person in the southern region of Kherson and wounded six in the eastern region of Donetsk.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service says the death toll from an attack on a residential building in the southern city of Odesa from Friday to Saturday has risen to 10 after the bodies of a mother and her 8-month-old baby were newly found.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on social media that Russia is targeting children. He said, "The world must respond to every manifestation of Russian evil and repel Russia's actions."

Russia's defense ministry said on Sunday that its forces shot down 38 drones attacking Crimea.

March 18 will mark 10 years since Russia unilaterally annexed the peninsula in southern Ukraine. Late last month, President Vladimir Putin stressed on the website of the presidential office that Crimea is an integral part of Russia.

Ukraine appears poised to step up attacks on a bridge connecting Crimea and Russia. Moscow regards the bridge as a symbol of the annexation.