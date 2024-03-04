Russia Says It Shot Down Ukrainian Drones Attacking Crimea

Russia Says It Shot Down Ukrainian Drones Attacking Crimea

March 4, 2024, 8:22 a.m.

Ukraine says Russia continues attacks on parts of the country, while Russia says it destroyed dozens of Ukrainian drones attacking Crimea.

Ukrainian police said on Sunday that attacks by Russian forces killed one person in the southern region of Kherson and wounded six in the eastern region of Donetsk.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service says the death toll from an attack on a residential building in the southern city of Odesa from Friday to Saturday has risen to 10 after the bodies of a mother and her 8-month-old baby were newly found.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on social media that Russia is targeting children. He said, "The world must respond to every manifestation of Russian evil and repel Russia's actions."

Russia's defense ministry said on Sunday that its forces shot down 38 drones attacking Crimea.

March 18 will mark 10 years since Russia unilaterally annexed the peninsula in southern Ukraine. Late last month, President Vladimir Putin stressed on the website of the presidential office that Crimea is an integral part of Russia.

Ukraine appears poised to step up attacks on a bridge connecting Crimea and Russia. Moscow regards the bridge as a symbol of the annexation.

Agencies

USAID Announces Up To USD 85 Million Fund For Education
Mar 04, 2024
US, South Korean militaries to kick off Freedom Shield drills on Monday
Mar 04, 2024
EU Supports Promoting Sustainable Coffee Farming In Sudurpashchim
Mar 03, 2024
US Says Israel Has Agreed To Framework For Gaza Truce, Ball Is In Hamas’s Court
Mar 03, 2024
Russian Attacks On Southern Ukraine Kill 7
Mar 03, 2024

More on International

US, South Korean militaries to kick off Freedom Shield drills on Monday By Agencies 12 hours, 24 minutes ago
US Says Israel Has Agreed To Framework For Gaza Truce, Ball Is In Hamas’s Court By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
Russian Attacks On Southern Ukraine Kill 7 By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
Births In Japan And South Korea Hit Record Lows By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
Putin Warns West Of Risking Nuclear War In Major Speech By Agencies 3 days, 13 hours ago
G20 Finance Leaders Discuss 'New Globalization' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Opens A New Branch In Panipokhari, By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2024
Renewable Energy-Sector Policy Initiatives And UNDP’s Role In The Pacific Region: The Path Ahead By Dr. Dhruba Gautam Mar 04, 2024
PROYEL: Lesson From Bheri Municipality By Keshab Poudel Mar 04, 2024
USAID Announces Up To USD 85 Million Fund For Education By Agencies Mar 04, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Sudur Paschim, karnali And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal Has Requested Prime Minister Prachanda To Fully Operate The Korola Border By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2023 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75