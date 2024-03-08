Mahashivaratri Today: 4,000 Security Persons Mobilized At Pashupati Area

The Kathmandu Valley Police Office has mobilized over 4,000 security persons at Pashupati area for the Mahashivaratri festival, which is being observed today.

An integrated special security plan was put in place for the festival.

Office spokesperson Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Raj Mainali informed in addition to security persons, drones were mobilized for the security. The security arrangement is made at three layers.

They are at work from Thursday night to Saturday.

Superintendent of Police at District Police Premises Kathmandu, Nabaraj Adhikari, is leading the security mobilization.

Emergency and rescue teams along with ambulance are standby in case of need. (RSS)