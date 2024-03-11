Nepal Chamber Expo 2024 Is Significant Event Soster Closer Economic Tie Between Korea And Nepal

It is an honor and a privilege to address you today on behalf of the Republic of Korea as we gather to celebrate the opening ceremony of the Nepal Chamber Expo 2024 organized by Nepal Chamber of Commerce, one of the most powerful business associations in Nepal.

I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to NCC for organizing this prestigious event. It brings together entrepreneurs, innovators, and industry leaders. The Chamber Expo not only fosters meaningful exchanges and collaborations that are vital for driving economic growth and prosperity, but also provides a platform for showcasing the best of our respective economies.

The theme of this year's Expo, ‘Bringing Trade and Business Together: Global Opportunities’ is particularly significant as Nepal is at a crucial juncture in actively promoting economic development in the face of global challenges and opportunities.

I am delighted to see Korea taking center stage as the ‘FOCUS Country’ at this year's Chamber Expo. Well-known Korean companies such as Samsung, KOEN (Korea South-East Power co.), Korean Air, which are very active in Nepal, are participating this Expo. The KOREA Pavilion representing Korea’s businesses in Nepal offers a unique opportunity for networking with Nepal’s many companies, providing invaluable channels for building partnerships and exploring collaboration opportunities in Nepal. This spotlight on Korea underscores the commitment of both our countries to foster closer economic ties and create an environment conducive to cross-border trade and investment.

This year, as we mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between our two countries this year, this event serves as a testament to the enduring strength of our bilateral relations and the immense potential for further economic cooperation. Over the past 50 years, our countries have made significant outcomes in fostering economic partnership, facilitating trade, and encouraging investment flows. However, there is still much untapped potential waiting to be explored. Also EPS has been fostering the solid foundation between Nepal and Korea.

I am confident that events like the Chamber Expo will not only deepen our economic ties but also enhance mutual understanding and friendship between our nations. As we embark on the next chapter of our bilateral relations, let us seize the opportunities before us and strive to build a future of shared prosperity and cooperation.

In closing, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to NCC for their warm hospitality and tireless efforts in organizing this Expo. On the occasion of marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, I, as Korean Ambassador, will continue to work closely with the Nepal Government and entrepreneurs to promote such economic cooperation between the two countries. I hope this expo very successful and fruitful.

Park Tae-Young is the ambassador of Korea to Nepal. Excerpts of the statement delivered at Nepal Chamber Expo 2024.