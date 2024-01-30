South Korea And Nepal: Five Decades Of Diplomatic Relations

It is both an honor and a privilege to stand before you today on this momentous occasion – the launch of the 50th-anniversary logo and slogan commemorating the diplomatic ties between the Republic of Korea and Nepal and another launch of a fascinating book about the inspiring success stories of businessmen who after working in Korea, returned to Nepal to start their own businesses.

This significant milestone not only marks a journey of shared history but also stands as a testament to the enduring strength of the bond between our two countries.

Fifty years ago, our countries embarked on a journey of friendship, understanding, and collaboration. Today, as we reflect on the past five decades, we can take pride in the progress we have achieved together. The journey of the last 50 years is a story of shared values, mutual respect, and a commitment to building a better future for our people.

The emblem is a symbol of the enduring friendship between our nations as well as collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal and our Embassy in shaping a meaningful representation of this significant milestone. Today, as we unveil the result of cooperation between the Ministry and the Embassy, we can witness the strong bonds that have flourished over the past five decades.

This book stands not only as a testament to their individual journeys but also as a powerful symbol of the fruitful outcomes of bilateral employment cooperation. The 26 businessmen featured in this book are living proof that the exchange of skills and experiences can yield personal growth and substantial contribution to the economic landscape of Nepal.

These 26 business owners are heroes to create jobs in Nepal and to inspire other returnees to have a dream. Each success of 26 heroes also started from their dream. Their stories exemplify the spirit of bilateral employment cooperation, demonstrating that collaboration between Korea and Nepal can be a powerful catalyst for personal and economic development. Thanks for your contribution for this book and joining today here.

As we celebrate this golden anniversary, we must also look ahead to the future. Our diplomatic ties have weathered the test of time. Now, more than ever, it is crucial for us to strengthen our cooperation for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The global landscape is ever-changing, and by deepening our collaboration, we can navigate together these changes with resilience and solidity.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the leaders and people of both Korea and Nepal for reaching this historic milestone. It is a testament to the dedication and commitment of countless individuals who have worked tirelessly to build bridges, foster understanding, and promote cooperation between our nations.

As we stand at the threshold of the next 50 years, let us envision a future where our nations continue to grow and prosper together. May the spirit of friendship and cooperation that has characterized the last five decades guide us in creating a world of shared prosperity, peace, and mutual understanding.

Congratulations once again on this momentous occasion. May the next 50 years be filled with even greater achievements and closer collaboration between Korea and Nepal.

Park Taeyoung is the ambassador of Republic of Korea to Nepal. Excerpts of his statement delivered at a program organize to commemorate the 50th Anniversary between the Republic of Korea and Nepal.