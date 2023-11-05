Journey From Being Skilled Workers In Korea To Entrepreneurs In Nepal

First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to the Hon’ble Minister for Agriculture, Chung Hwangkeun’s presence at this workshop. I would like to thank Kim Unduck, the Chief of EPS Center in Nepal and Prakash Subedi, president of ANKUR for their efforts to prepare today's workshop together with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal.

It is my privilege to address a group of migrants who embody the spirit of resilience, ambition, and the pursuit of excellence. We gather here to celebrate and acknowledge the accomplishments of our esteemed returnees, who after gaining valuable experiences in Korea, have returned to Nepal and embarked on the journey of entrepreneurship. Your success is not only an inspiration to us all but also a powerful testament to the potential of strengthening bilateral relations between our countries.

In Nepal, the Employment Permit System (EPS) has been in effect since 2008. About 97,000 people have grabbed job opportunities so far. Currently, about 44,000 people are currently working in Korea. For this year only, a total of 20,000 people are expected to be dispatched to Korea by the end of 2023.

Let me begin by expressing our profound appreciation for your dedication and hard work. Your journey from being skilled workers in Korea to entrepreneurs in your homeland is nothing short of remarkable. You have harnessed your expertise, the knowledge you've gained, and the experiences you've accumulated to create businesses that not only contribute to our nation's economy but also serve as a bridge between our two countries.

It is essential to recognize the vital role that individuals like you play in fostering stronger bilateral relations. Here are some key ways you can contribute to this noble endeavor: Knowledge Transfer: Share the best practices and skills you've acquired in Korea with local businesses and entrepreneurs, thereby elevating the quality and competitiveness of the industries in Nepal.

Economic Collaboration: Seek out opportunities for business partnerships, trade, and investment that can enhance economic ties and create opportunities for growth in both countries.

Mentorship and Training: Mentor aspiring entrepreneurs and provide training programs that nurture local talent and instill the values of innovation and professionalism.

In particular, an ODA project of the Korean government will be explained at today's Workshop. The name of the project is “The Project for strengthening stage-wise support system for the stable reintegration of Korea returnee migrants in Nepal”, and it is carried out from this year to 2028. I think the information of this project will be very helpful as the project is focused on each and every one of you, EPS returnee migrants.

In conclusion, your return to Nepal has not only enriched your personal and professional lives but has also enhanced the prospects of our nation. Your journey exemplifies the power of knowledge, resilience, and the potential for cross-border collaboration. As you continue to build and expand your businesses, I encourage you to remember that you are not only business owners but also ambassadors of goodwill and cooperation.

Your success is a shining example of what can be achieved when individuals with vision and determination are provided with the right opportunities. Let us work hand in hand to strengthen the bilateral relations between Korea and Nepal. Together, we can build a brighter and more prosperous future for both our nations.

I want to thank each one of you for your invaluable contributions and for being the driving force behind our shared vision of stronger bilateral relations. I have no doubt that the future holds great promise, and your dedication will continue to inspire us all.

I hope that today's workshop will be a good opportunity for ANKUR members to share business ideas and build networks, and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal will do its best for EPS returnee migrants' success and development.

Park Tae-Young is the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal. Excerpts of the statement delivered at a program organized by ANKUR Nepal, an organization of Korea returnee migrant, on November 3.