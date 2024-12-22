Korean Companies Are Supporting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) In Nepal

It is my great honor to welcome you all to the 2024 KOREA CSR Forum in Nepal, an event dedicated to celebrating the enduring partnership and mutual progress between our two countries.

This year holds special significance as we mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Nepal a milestone that reflects the depth of friendship, cooperation, and shared aspirations between our peoples.

Today, we gather not only to reflect on the success of our partnership but also to recognize the significant contributions made by Korean Companies in supporting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities here in Nepal.

These initiatives, ranging from sustainable development projects to community empowerment programs, reflect the unwavering commitment of Korean companies to fostering positive impacts on the environment and society in Nepal.

From donation for local people to capacity building, these activities stand as a testament to the deep respect and care Korea holds for the people and future of Nepal. Allow me to express my heartfelt gratitude to these visionary Korean companies, whose dedication and investments have not only strengthened bilateral economic cooperation but also enriched the lives of many in Nepal.

At the same time, the success of these endeavors relies on the collaboration and support from all stakeholders. As we move forward, I would like to request the continued cooperation of the Government of Nepal in ensuring a favorable investment environment for foreign companies. By fostering an ecosystem of trust, transparency, and mutual benefit, we can encourage more dynamic and impactful partnerships that contribute to the sustainable development of both our countries.

This forum represents an opportunity to deepen our understanding of how CSR initiatives can drive sustainable growth and inclusive prosperity. It also symbolizes the enduring friendship between Korea and Nepal, built on a foundation of mutual respect and shared goals. Let us take inspiration from today’s discussions and commit to advancing our collaboration for the benefit of our people. Together, let us ensure that the next 50 years of our partnership are even more remarkable.

Park Taeyoung is the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal, Excerpts of the statement delivered at 2024 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Forum in Nepal organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal.