FNCCI To Set Up Investment Company: Chandra Dhakal

March 12, 2024, 8:39 a.m.

An investment company is going to be established with the participation of businessmen from across the country at the initiative of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI).

While addressing the annual general meeting of Birgunj Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday, President of FNCCI Chandra Prasad Dhakal said that the FNCCI would take an initiative for the establishment of an investment company.

According to a press statement of FNCCI, Dhakal said that common people and businessmen from all over the country can invest in the company and the amount would be invested in various projects.

The authorised capital of the company will be Rs. 10 billion, he said.

President Dhakal said that businessmen other than members of the Federation could also invest in it.

He said that he was taking initiatives to improve the country's economy.

Stating that political parties could not have a single agenda on economic issues, he said that the unity of all parties on national economic issues would be sought in the annual general meeting of the Federation to be held next month.

He said that the Federation was constantly making efforts for reform and the major economic debate held last October was its milestone.

After that Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ organised an all-party meeting and discussed the economy and which resulted in the improvement of the financial sector, he said.

"But, we have to work to accelerate the economy," President Dhakal said, "Everybody's cooperation is necessary to keep the market viable."

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

