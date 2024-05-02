IME Group, PT PLN Nusantara Power Join Hands to Explore Power Development Opportunities In Nepal

IME Group, a renowned conglomerate in Nepal, has forged a strategic alliance with PT PLN Nusantara Power, the state-owned power company of Indonesia, to delve into renewable energy projects in Nepal.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked by Chandra Prasad Dhakal, Chairman of IME Group, and Muhamad Reza, Director of PT. PLN Nusantara Power representing their respective organizations.

Under this collaboration, PT PLN Nusantara Power Services, a subsidiary of PT Nusantara Power, will embark on thorough studies and coordinate endeavors to identify and nurture renewable energy prospects in Nepal.

With a steadfast commitment to clean energy solutions, the partnership aims to harness Indonesian expertise in the renewable energy sector to enhance Nepal's energy landscape.

Established in 2001, PT PLN Nusantara Power Services boasts specialization in operating and maintaining power plants, with a commendable track record both domestically and internationally.

The company's stellar reputation for excellence has propelled its expansion into countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Kuwait, China, and Saudi Arabia.

Chairman Dhakal voiced optimism about the partnership, highlighting the potential of the MoU to unlock opportunities in Nepal's renewable energy sector.

He underscored the significance of leveraging Indonesian expertise to propel sustainable development and address Nepal's burgeoning energy demands.

IME Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning various sectors such as hydropower, banking, insurance, tourism, manufacturing, infrastructure, and information technology, is committed to fostering innovation and sustainable growth across industries.

This collaboration with PT PLN Nusantara Power, which has successfully generated 23,000MW of power to date, underscores IME Group's unwavering dedication to these goals.