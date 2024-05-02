MoU signing for resort construction in Rara region encouraging : PM

May 2, 2024, 7:59 a.m.

Prime Minister Puspa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has expressed happiness over the signing of an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Rara Holding and Expert Group Australia for the construction of a Resort near the Rara Lake in Mugu on the sidelines of the Third Investment Summit. He pledged the government's support for the promotion of tourism.

The Prime Minister said this in a talk to the representatives of Rara Holding this morning. During the meeting, the Prime Minister said, "The MoU for the construction of a resort at Murmatop in Rara is significant. Tourism is one of the most important areas for prosperity in Nepal. For this, the State should emphasize on tourism infrastructure. I am happy that you private sector has taken the initiative for this. It will contribute significantly to the promotion of domestic and external tourism in Rara".

The Prime Minister said the State would extend support in infrastructure development for attracting tourists to Rara. "The State will also play a role for infrastructure development for the construction of resorts," he said.

The government will provide support mainly in the construction of roads, electricity transmission, drinking water and other sectors. This investment will not only help in attracting tourists to Nepal but also increase internal revenue, the PM added.

On the occasion, Abhishek Bikram Shah of Rara Holding Pvt Ltd and Sanjeev Sharma of Expert Group Australia expressed their commitment to complete the work within the stipulated time as per the agreement reached at the investment conference.

On the sidelines of the third investment summit held on Monday, Rara Holding and Expert Group Australia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to construct a well-equipped resort near Rara Lake at a cost of Rs 1.1 billion.

