Swiss Investment Fund For Emerging Markets Invested A US$10 Million In Global IME Bank

The Swiss Investment Fund for Emerging Markets is going to invest 10 million US dollars i.e. about one billion 32 million rupees to Global IME Bank Limited.

Ratnaraj Bajracharya, Chief Executive Officer of Global IME Bank and Jörg Frieden, Chairman of Swiss Investment Fund for Emerging Markets have signed the agreement in this regard.

The bank will use this investment to increase financial access to agriculture, micro, small and medium businesses.

The purpose of this investment is to provide financial access to agricultural, micro, small and medium enterprises to help them become competitive in the market, improve financial inclusion and create jobs.

The Bank believes that this investment agreement with the Swiss Investment Fund for Emerging Markets will help in the development of agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises in Nepal.

The Embassy of Switzerland in Nepal has expressed its happiness through its official social network that this investment has been able to cooperate with a big bank of Nepal for the expansion of agriculture, micro, small and medium businesses in Nepal.

Global IME Bank is the first commercial bank in the private sector with a network of branches in all the districts of the country.

The bank has more than 1,100 service centers including 354 branch offices, 379 ATMs, 277 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters and 3 foreign representative offices.

Global IME Bank is a bank that provides banking services for all, which is providing excellent services to its more than 4.6 million customers through a variety of services and facilities. The bank has been bringing in remittances from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, Hong Kong and other countries and making a significant contribution to the economy of the country.

Global IME Bank's commitment to reducing plastic consumption, plastic consumption will be reduced *Global IME Bank Limited has expressed its solidarity with the 'Planet vs. Plastic' (Plastic vs. Earth) campaign and will follow environment-friendly sustainable practices by reducing the consumption of plastic within the bank.

In this context, the bank has also promised to reduce the consumption of plastic in the next 3 years.

This environment-friendly initiative will start from the bank's corporate office and expand to all branch offices across the country through all regional offices.

Since its inception, the bank has been doing various activities to reduce plastic consumption and spread awareness against plastic pollution ।

