Data Hub Pvt. Ltd Honored With This Year's National ICT Award

May 3, 2024, 8:58 p.m.

The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology honored Data Hub Pvt. Ltd in a program organized on the occasion of 7th National Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Day on Thursday.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' handed over the recognition to different individuals and organizations in seven different areas for their contributions to information and communications technology.

Data Hub Pvt Ltd is a prominent company in Nepal that specializes in providing a range of cloud-based solutions and data-center services. Established in 2011 as the first data center in the private sector, it has been providing services to more than 700 small and large companies including banks and financial institutions, NGOs, INGOs, ICT, e-commerce, telecom, hospitals, fintech, startups.also has a 'Disaster Recovery Site' in Butwal.

440160676_841039768042193_2542680286369234175_n.jpg

The company has also been providing facilities for Nepal to world famous organizations like Google, Facebook, Akamai. DataHub operates Yeti Cloud, public cloud, virtual private cloud (VPC), and private cloud services, along with disaster recovery and security services.

They operate dual data centers located in Kathmandu and Butwal, designed to meet international standards and suitable for a variety of clients. Their data centers are certified with ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ensuring compliance with international information security standards.

