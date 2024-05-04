Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions Of Bagmati And Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions Of Bagmati And Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

May 4, 2024, 8:12 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Swiss Investment Fund For Emerging Markets Invested A US$10 Million In Global IME Bank
May 04, 2024
Israeli Strikes Continue As Gaza Truce Deal Stalls
May 04, 2024
Data Hub Pvt. Ltd Honored With This Year's National ICT Award
May 03, 2024
Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa To Arrive In Nepal On May 5
May 03, 2024
EU Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call On VP Yadav
May 03, 2024

More on Weather

Hamas: Leader Studying Ceasefire Proposal In 'Positive Spirit' By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Fair In Bagmati, Koshi And Madhesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershowers Is Possible At One Or Two Places Of Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershowers Is Possible At One Or Two Places Of Karnali, Koshi, Sudurpaschim And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Lumbini And Madhesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Swiss Investment Fund For Emerging Markets Invested A US$10 Million In Global IME Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2024
US President Biden Calls For Order On US Campuses By Agencies May 04, 2024
Israeli Strikes Continue As Gaza Truce Deal Stalls By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2024
Data Hub Pvt. Ltd Honored With This Year's National ICT Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2024
Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa To Arrive In Nepal On May 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2024
Impact Of Indian Elections In Nepal By Shanker Man Singh May 03, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75