Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions Of Bagmati And Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.