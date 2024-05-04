New Nepal Map In Rs.100 Banknote

Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma said that the government has decided to change the structure of the Nepalese currency note of Rs.100 with a new map of Nepal in its background.

The Cabinet meeting authorized the Ministry of Finance to change the structure of the Nepali currency note of rupees 100 denomination by replacing the old administrative map of Nepal with a new map of Nepal in its background.

Speaking at a press conference organised on Friday to make public the Cabinet decisions, Rekha Sharma, Minister for Communication and Information Technology said that the Cabinet meeting held on April 25 took the decision.

The meeting also accepted Rs. 13.33 billion loan assistance to be provided by the World Bank.

the Cabinet meeting endorsed the visit of Attorney General Dr. Dinmani Pokhrel and Deputy Attorney General Sanjeev Raj Regmi to India to take part in the Regional Meeting for the Launch of the Regional Programme for South Asia (RPSA) meeting to be held on May 6.

Upon the proposal of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, the government has scrapped the National Information Technology Development Committee (formation) order 2058 B.S, according to Minister Sharma.

Similarly, the Cabinet meeting has transferred six secretaries of the government of Nepal to different offices. As per the decision, Secretary of the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers Dr. Ganesh Prasad Pandey was transferred to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Secretary Dr. Govinda Prasad Sharma of the Ministry of Agriculture, and Livestock Development to the Ministry of Forest and Environment, Dr. Deepak Kumar Khanal from the Ministry of Forest as secretary to Livestock Development of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

Similarly, Secretary Dr. Deepak Kafle of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has been transferred to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Dr. Rewati Raman Paudel of the Livestock Development of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development to the Agriculture Development of the same Ministry and Radhika Aryal, Chief Secretary from the Office of Chief Minister and Provincial Council of Ministers, Lumbini, to the Office of Vice-President, Kathmandu.