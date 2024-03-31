“Thamel And Durbar Marg” Open 24 Hours: Strengths And Weaknesses

Night perception changes

When we were growing up, our parents used to say: "Nothing good happens after midnight. The day is ours and the night is someone else's" and we tend to agree with it in the past. Do you remember the announcement made on television at that time? "It is ten o'clock in the evening. Do you know where your children are?” Such was the feeling at that time.

During our childhood, kids spent Friday and Saturday evenings at high school football games, roller rinks, and the like. But nothing was opened until midnight.

Exciting Events

Many tourism professionals are excited after the instructions given to the relevant agencies regarding the operation of tourism business 24 hours a day. The businessmen of Thamel and Durbarmarg areas are making creative plans for further business growth.

It is said that 80 percent of business in Thamel is from foreign tourists and 20 percent from domestic tourists. About 10,000 businessmen are affiliated in Thamel area alone. The Thamel torism and trade council has taken an initiative to start the night business by 1st Baisakh. In addition, the year 2023 to 2032 has been celebrated as the Tourism decade, and a target of bringing in 3.5 million tourists has been taken.

What the Budget speech say ?

In the budget of the current financial year 2080/81, it has been emphasized that the country will be developed as a safe and attractive tourist destination. Also, the policy mentions tourism promotion and infrastructure development as a basis for strengthening the national economy.

Businessmen are of the view that the government's goal of increasing tourists can be achieved if tourist areas like Thamel and Durbarmarg can be operated 24 hours a day.

What can we do except that the reality is positive? Recently, preparations are being made to open Thamel and Durbarmarg areas of Kathmandu 24 hours under the direction of the famous Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane.

District Administration Office Kathmandu will be responsible for security and other management. It has become public knowledge that the District Security Committee will plan accordingly. Kathmandu Metropolitan City and Mayor Balen, who is currently the focal point of everyone, may have been fair!

It is said that preparations are being made to open within the new year i.e. Baisakh 1, 2081. There should be a full guarantee of security.

On the one hand, more planning and implementation should be done based on the problems and feedback after the market opens, while the projection of possible things should be done in advance.

If not, it seems that the Ministry of Home Affairs is also planning to gradually operate other tourist areas for 24 hours based on the experience of Thamel and Durbarmarg.

Night clubs: Some Inherent distinctions

Some people have owned and operated nightclubs and bars for decades. Nightclub trends change quickly. People are picky and always want to be in the new and "best" place. This requires the club to constantly innovate (which they don't), constantly rebrand, rebuild and change direction (many don't or can't). Because people are always looking for something new, once a club is established, the "trend setters" usually move to a new location.

This, in turn, requires the club to invest a large amount of money at another point.

For example, The carpet in the lounge should be replaced every few months. Carpets should be thoroughly vacuumed weekly. Glassware, tables, chairs, equipment are all heavily used and destroyed because party people are not good at everything. Theft can be an issue for many clubs, but not here as modern technology including CCTV is connected to the trip. Cameras at each register, meters at all drinkers, set number of comps each can give a night.

Features and speciality of Night life:

But many clubs don't invest in these things and see their profits go up in smoke due to theft and freebies (making good tips). One of the biggest questions asked when discussing parties, night clubs and similar events is why do they all seem to happen at night instead of during the day?

Well, there are many possible answers to this question, some of which may surprise you. First, one of the main attractions in nightclubs is the sense of mystery and anonymity that the darkness of the night brings. At night, darkness surrounds us, and thus we feel as if we have left our worries behind and entered a place free from judgment.

Moreover, partying at night is usually a more special experience than during the day; We know that the person or persons next door are gone for a long time to enjoy the evening. Second, nighttime brings feelings of joy, peace, and relaxation. When the lights go down and the music starts, it creates a “setting” or so-called atmosphere that provides an opportunity to take a break from everyday life and explore the wild side.

People feel free and energized to enjoy the festival and explore new interests, free from the worries of everyday life. Finally, let's face it, night time activities are more exciting and lively.

Dancing under the stars, sharing drinks with friends, reveling in the early hours - all these things come alive at night.

People who gather in nightclubs do so for the thrill, and many say they wouldn't have it any other way. Expanding the target audience for nightlife venues can present both opportunities and challenges.

Here are some potential pitfalls and challenges: Different preferences: Different demographic groups may have different preferences in terms of entertainment, music and environment.

Consequences

Neighboring houses may have noise, noise from vehicles, passengers etc. If there are hotels and residential houses there . Balancing these priorities to cater to a wider audience can be challenging.

Marketing Effectively: Effectively reaching and communicating with new target audiences requires a thoughtful marketing strategy. Failure to understand the nuances of new audiences can lead to ineffective promotion.

Changing environment:

Adapting the environment to appeal to a wider audience can alienate a venue's existing customers. It can be difficult to strike the right balance without losing the identity of the venue.

Competition: Expanding the target audience can expose the niche to increased competition from other nightlife establishments that specifically cater to a new demographic.

Regulatory Challenges: Different target audiences may have specific legal and regulatory considerations. Adhering to these rules requires careful planning and compliance when trying to attract a diverse crowd.

Staff Training: Staff may need training to handle a more diverse clientele. This includes accommodating different cultural norms, preferences, and providing inclusive and welcoming service

Challenges: Existing customers may resist changes, perceiving them as a departure from the venue's original environment. Managing customer perception is critical to a smooth transition.

Expanding the target audience may require adjustments to logistics such as security measures, crowd control, and overall venue management.

These changes should be implemented seamlessly. With a wider target audience, there is a risk of poor quality of services. It is important to ensure that the venue maintains high standards in all aspects.

Attracting new audiences may require additional investment in marketing, renovations, or entertainment. Managing these costs within budget constraints is a key factor.

Successful expansion requires a comprehensive understanding of new target audiences, strategic planning, and a willingness to adapt while maintaining the core values that make a nightlife venue unique.

The security plan to open Thamel and Durbarmarg 24 hours has been discussed. A meeting was held recetly with concerned agencies and businessmen at District Administration Office Kathmandu regarding the preparations to open Thamel and Darbarmarg areas 24 hours a day.

It seems that a more integrated plan will be made and implemented based on the problems and responses after the market opens. Forming a market management committee consisting of businessmen and local residents or giving the responsibility of business operations to the existing committee is also under discussion.