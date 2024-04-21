US House Passes Bipartisan Ukraine Aid Bill

The US House of Representatives has passed a bill to provide additional military aid to Ukraine.

The aid package was passed with bipartisan support on Saturday with 311 in favor and 112 against.

Republicans have a majority in the House. About half of them, led by hardliners, who have been reluctant to provide the aid, voted against it. Most of the Democrats supported it.

The support to Ukraine is about 60.8 billion dollars, part of which is required to be repaid.

The United States has been providing the largest amount of military assistance to Ukraine for its struggle against the Russian invasion.

A partisan divide had stalled the additional aid to Ukraine. The military aid was depleted late last year and until now no budget bill had been passed to extend it.

The bill will now go to the Senate and President Joe Biden must sign it into law.

Biden welcomed the passage of the bill with a statement which said that it sends "a clear message about the power of American leadership on the world stage."

He urged the Senate to quickly approve the package.