Russia Targets Ukraine Power Plants, Ukraine Hits Russian Oil Refineries

Russia Targets Ukraine Power Plants, Ukraine Hits Russian Oil Refineries

April 28, 2024, 9:06 a.m.

Ukraine's energy ministry said that the Russian military has pounded energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region in eastern Ukraine and other areas late Friday to early Saturday, seriously damaging four power plants.

Meanwhile the Ukrainian military has launched attack on oil refineries in Russia.

Russian news agency Interfax reported that operations at an oil refinery in the country's Krasnodar region were partially suspended following the Ukrainian drone attack.

A Ukrainian media outlet quoted an intelligence source saying that the country's security service conducted the attack.

As Russia continues its military invasion of Ukraine, Russian independent news outlet Verstka reported Thursday that many violent crimes have been committed by soldiers who returned from the war in Ukraine.

It says that public information from news reports and trial records was tallied and that 55 murder cases, in which 76 people were killed, were carried out by such ex-soldiers during the past two years.

A private military company, Wagner Group, was said to have recruited prisoners to fight in the war against Ukraine, telling them that they would be pardoned if they fought for six months.

The report says that 44 of the murder victims were killed by pardoned ex-prisoner soldiers.

The news outlet says that the number of such crimes could be much higher.

Agencies

Nepal Needs To Make Clear Policies To Boost Foreign Investment: US Ambassador Dean R Thompson
Apr 28, 2024
Nepal Government Dangles 151 Projects In Third Investment Summit
Apr 28, 2024
Nepal-China Trade Fair Next Week
Apr 27, 2024
US Secretary Of State Blinken Holds Talks With Chinese President Xi
Apr 27, 2024
India’s Lok Sabha Election 2024: 2nd Phase Voting Begins In India
Apr 26, 2024

More on International

US Secretary Of State Blinken Holds Talks With Chinese President Xi By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Israel Completes Preparation For Ground Offensive Into Rafah By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Students, Police Clash On US Campuses Over Gaza By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Israel Procures Tents To Evacuate Rafah Residents For Ground Offensive By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Israel Urges Residents In Part Of Northern Gaza To Evacuate By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
US Senate Takes Up Aid For Ukraine, Israel, Indo-Pacific By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Needs To Make Clear Policies To Boost Foreign Investment: US Ambassador Dean R Thompson By Agencies Apr 28, 2024
Nepal Government Dangles 151 Projects In Third Investment Summit By Agencies Apr 28, 2024
Embassy of Switzerland And Global IME Bank Signed Agreement For SIFEM Investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occure in Few Places Of Koshi, Gandaki And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2024
US Ambassador To Nepal Dean R. Thompson Unveiled 'Let's Discover Patan Darbar' Map By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2024
Nepal’s Relationship With India Is Deteriorating: Former Diplomat Acharya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75