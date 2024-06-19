Putin Arrives In North Korea

June 19, 2024, 7:41 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has landed in North Korea -- marking his first visit to the country in 24 years.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomed Putin upon his arrival at the airport.

The two are expected to hold a summit in Pyongyang. It follows last year's meeting between the two leaders. They are expected to sign a strategic partnership treaty touching on security and economic issues.

Ahead of the trip, an article quoting Putin was published in North Korea's ruling Workers' Party newspaper.

Putin reportedly said he's grateful to Pyongyang for supporting his country's military campaign in Ukraine.

He also said he plans to take bilateral ties to a higher level.

He also praised Pyongyang for defending itself against economic pressure and American military threats.

Preparations have been underway in Pyongyang to welcome Putin. Footage released by Russian media shows pictures of Putin and Russian national flags lined up on a main street. There are also banners praising 'eternal friendship' between the two countries.

Diplomatic sources in Beijing say North Korea is rushing to strengthen ties with Russia while keeping an eye on its relations with China.

Pyongyang claims the US and its allies are at odds with North Korea, China and Russia in what it calls a "new Cold War", an assertion which Beijing is said to be cautious about.

After leaving North Korea, Putin will travel to Vietnam for a two-day visit. He is expected to discuss trade and economic issues, as well as regional and international affairs.

Agencies

