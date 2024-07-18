Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19

The White House says US President Joe Biden tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. He is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms.
Biden was in the western state of Nevada to attend an event.
The White House says he will return to the eastern state of Delaware, where he will self-isolate.
