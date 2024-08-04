Bhotejatra 2024: Religious And Cultural Importance

Bhotejatra 2024: Religious And Cultural Importance

Aug. 4, 2024, 8:56 a.m.

The jewel-adorned vest kept in the custody of Lord Rato Machhindranath will be shown to the public on Sunday amidst an annual ritual of Bhoto Jatra at Jawalakhel, Lalitpur.

The vest will be displayed at around 4:30 pm in the presence of the Head of State, political leaders, national and international dignitaries and chiefs of security agencies, among other officials, informed Lachhuna Sharma Kafle, chief of the Guthi Sansthan of Lalitpur. The living goddess Kumari of Patan also observes the festival.

As per the tradition, Bhoto Jatra is celebrated on the fourth day of the arrival of the chariots of Rato Machhindranath and Minnath at Jawalakhel and jewel-adorned vest shown by the chief of the Guthi Sanshan from the four corners of the chariot.

According to local folklore, the gem-encrusted traditional vest once belonged to a serpent king who gifted it to a farmer after the latter cured his wife of an ailment. The farmer valued this vest greatly and wore it everywhere.

One day when he was working in his field, he took it off to prevent it from getting dirty. He hung it up on a nearby tree from where a goblin stole it. Months later, that goblin came to worship Machhindranath where the farmer saw him and recognised his vest. They both claimed ownership of it and agreed to keep it in Machhindranath’s possession until they could provide evidence of their claim.

Some historians though say that the Bhoto Jatra was added as a part of the Machhindranath Jatra by the god’s devout follower King Narendra Deva in 879 AD.

After the ceremony, the scarlet idol of Machhindranath is taken to Bungamati where it resides for half the year.

Meanwhile, the government gave a public holiday in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on the occasion on Thursday.

