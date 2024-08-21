Harris Challenged Over Immigration

Aug. 21, 2024, 8:20 a.m.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is enjoying a swell of enthusiasm from Democrats gathered in Chicago for their national convention. NHK World's Catherine Kobayashi spoke with correspondent Inoue Yuki about the challenges Harris faces over immigration.

The second night of the Democratic National Convention is officially under way in Chicago. Tuesday night's event, the theme of which is "A Bold Vision for America's Future," featured speeches from former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders also delivered a speech.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who made an appearance at the United Center during opening night of the convention Monday, won't be attending tonight's events. Instead, they're hosting a campaign rally and DNC watch party in Milwaukee.

Each night of the DNC, which will run through Thursday, will be streamed on YouTube, and you can watch it on cable or streamers like Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock and Max. You can also watch a livestream of tonight's speeches here.

Yahoo News will live-blog primetime speeches and provide analysis and key takeaways afterward. Our extensive partner network will also provide breaking news and analysis. Stick with us for full coverage.

Agencies

More on International

The Latest

