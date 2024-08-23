Harris Takes The Spotlight

Harris Takes The Spotlight

Aug. 23, 2024, 8:13 a.m.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is hoping to break with history. She's campaigning to become the first woman ever to occupy the Oval Office. She's set to address Democratic delegates at their national convention, and voters...nationwide. NHK World's Inoue Yuki has been following developments all week...in Chicago.

Delegates here have been waiting for this moment.

They've heard from the best-known names in their party.

Now, they want to hear from their nominee. Aides say Kamala Harris will outline a "positive vision" for the future of America, one where the middle class... will "get ahead."

People in this country like to boast about what they call "American exceptionalism." They speak about the US as distinctive... unique...exemplary. So, some have suggested a historic "first" may seem somewhat dated.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton became the first woman to win the nomination from a major political party. But, in 2016, she lost to Republican Donald Trump.

Harris has already broken a barrier herself as the first female vice president. Now, she wants to take the next step.

Her aides say Harris will also talk about abortion, and the rights of women to make their own choices about their bodies. They say her background in law will help her to make the case against Trump. And they say her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, will bring balance...to the ticket.

Delegates have listened to speeches focused largely on a domestic audience. They've heard what Democrats would do at home. But they've learned little about what might happen...abroad. Tonight, Harris will address both sides: What she'll do in America and what she would do...beyond. After four days of people speaking about her, Kamala Harris will speak... for herself.

Agencies

