UK: Iran-provided Ballistic Missiles Enhance Russia's Precision Strike Ability

Britain's Defence Ministry says a recent delivery of Iranian close-range ballistic missiles to Russia will enhance Moscow's ability to carry out precision strikes on Ukrainian targets.

The ministry released its intelligence update on Ukraine on Friday, after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that shipments of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia had been confirmed.

The ministry said the missiles have a range of 120 kilometers with a claimed accuracy of less than 30 meters.

It also noted that the supply of the missiles will "supplement and enhance Russia's ability to conduct precision strikes against Ukrainian military or civilian infrastructure targets close to front lines."

The US and British governments have announced fresh sanctions on Iran- and Russia-based individuals and entities involved in the missile supply.

Meanwhile, Reuters news agency reported on Friday that Russia started producing a new long-range attack drone last year using Chinese engines and parts, citing sources such as a European intelligence agency.

The drone reportedly has a maximum range of 1,500 kilometers. Reuters said the intelligence indicated that more than 2,500 units were produced from July 2023 to July 2024.

Earlier this month, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on China to stop supporting Moscow's fighting in Ukraine. Western countries are increasingly vigilant against moves by Iran and China.