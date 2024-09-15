UK: Iran-provided Ballistic Missiles Enhance Russia's Precision Strike Ability

UK: Iran-provided Ballistic Missiles Enhance Russia's Precision Strike Ability

Sept. 15, 2024, 8:28 a.m.

Britain's Defence Ministry says a recent delivery of Iranian close-range ballistic missiles to Russia will enhance Moscow's ability to carry out precision strikes on Ukrainian targets.

The ministry released its intelligence update on Ukraine on Friday, after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that shipments of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia had been confirmed.

The ministry said the missiles have a range of 120 kilometers with a claimed accuracy of less than 30 meters.

It also noted that the supply of the missiles will "supplement and enhance Russia's ability to conduct precision strikes against Ukrainian military or civilian infrastructure targets close to front lines."

The US and British governments have announced fresh sanctions on Iran- and Russia-based individuals and entities involved in the missile supply.

Meanwhile, Reuters news agency reported on Friday that Russia started producing a new long-range attack drone last year using Chinese engines and parts, citing sources such as a European intelligence agency.

The drone reportedly has a maximum range of 1,500 kilometers. Reuters said the intelligence indicated that more than 2,500 units were produced from July 2023 to July 2024.

Earlier this month, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on China to stop supporting Moscow's fighting in Ukraine. Western countries are increasingly vigilant against moves by Iran and China.

Agencies

Myanmar Floods, Mudslides Killed An Estimated 120 People
Sep 15, 2024
US To Increase Tariffs On Chinese EVs Starting September 27
Sep 14, 2024
SpaceX: First commercial spacewalk complete
Sep 13, 2024
Nepal Urges Neighboring Countries To Support To Operate New International Airports
Sep 12, 2024
South Korea Military: North Fired Multiple Short-range Ballistic Missiles
Sep 12, 2024

More on International

Myanmar Floods, Mudslides Killed An Estimated 120 People By Agencies 4 hours, 24 minutes ago
US To Increase Tariffs On Chinese EVs Starting September 27 By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
SpaceX: First commercial spacewalk complete By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
North Korea's Kim Visits Uranium Enrichment Site, Orders More Nuclear Weapons By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
South Korea Military: North Fired Multiple Short-range Ballistic Missiles By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
US Commemorates Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Prime Minister at the United Nations And "Summit of the Future By Shanker Man Singh Sep 15, 2024
Nepal-Korea Infra Biz Night 2024 Held In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 15, 2024
UPPER TAMAKOSHI: People's Choice By A Correspondent Sep 15, 2024
French Ambassador Virginie Corteval Presented Her Letter Of Credence To President Paudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 15, 2024
COAS GENERAL ASHOK RAJ SIGDEL: ChiefOf Nepal Army By A Correspondent Sep 15, 2024
I Am Eager To Experience The Natural Beauty And Culture Of Nepal: Australian Ambassador Ms Leann Johnston By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 15, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75