Dashain Tika 2081: Auspicious Time For 32 Countries

Oct. 11, 2024, 9:27 p.m.

The International Calendar Decision Committee has made public the auspicious time for Bada Dashain tika for 32 countries, including Nepal.

Committee’s member-secretary Laxman Panthi told RSS that the auspicious time for Bijaya Dashami 2081 BS has been made public as there have been increasing concerns from the Hindu religious people living in different countries about the auspicious time of Bijaya Dashami Tika.

According to the recommendation of the committee, 11:36 am is the most auspicious time for Kathmandu, Nepal on October 12 (Asoj 26). Similarly, 11:42 am (October 12) is the best time for India; 10:01 am (October 12) for New York, USA; 10:39 am for Frankfurt Kentucky, USA; 10:05 am for Texas, USA; 10:05 am for Washington DC, USA and 09:55 am for California, USA, the committee informed.

Likewise, it is 10:15 am (October 12) for Toronto, Canada and 10:27 am for Vancouver, Canada on the same day, member-secretary Panthi said.

The auspicious time for Bada Dashain tika is 11:35 am (October 13|) for Tokyo, Japan; 11:21 am (October 13) for Sydney, Australia; 11.27 am (October 13) for Melbourne, Australia; 11:27 am for Brisbane, Australia; 11:29 am for Canberra, Australia; 11:15 am for Wellington, New Zealand, committee chairperson Dr Madhab Bhattarai informed.

According to the official information, the best time is 10.24 am (October 12) for Lisbon, Portugal; 10:21 am for London, Uk; 10.23 am for Paris, France; 10.19 am for Oslo, Norway; 11.21 am (October 12) for Bangkok, Thailand; 11:57 am for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; 11:45 am for Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; 12 am for Doha, Qatar and 09:16 am (October 12) for Tel Aviv, Israel.

Similarly, 9:15 am (October 13) and 11.43 am (October 13) for Hong Kong is the best time for Seoul, South Korea.

Committee President Bhattarai said that it is best to receive the Bijaya Dashami tika at 11.45 am (October 12) for Singapore; 11.23 am (October 12) for Saudi Arabia; 11.21 am (October 12) for Yangon, Myanmar; 11.55 am (October 12) for Geneva, Switzerland and 10.45 am (October 12) for Malta.

He shared that the committee took the decision after the demand for determination of auspicious time for Dashain tika from the Vedic Sanatan Hindu religious people spreading all over the world. (RSS)

