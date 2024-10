The Second Day Of Tika: People Continues To Visit Relatives For Tika And Jamara

On the day of Ashwin Shuklapaksha Papankusha Ekadashi even today the order of Tika and Jamra continues as an offering to Navadurga.

From Ashwin Shukla Pratipada to Navami, Navadurga is worshiped as a prasad, which started from the day of Vijayadashami and the process of wearing Tika and Jamra continues even today.

Relatives who are far away go to their homes to offer blessings from today till Ashwin Shukla Purnima.

Fasting on Ekadashi today has been mentioned in various classical texts to remove all sins. 'Papankusheti Vikhyata Sarvapapahara Para' It is mentioned in that text that people should worship Lord Lakshminarayan named 'Padmanabha' on this Ekadashi.

Pandit Balamukunda Devkota, who wrote in that book, informed that until a person performs Padmanabha or Papankusha Ekadashi, sin resides in their body. This Ekadashi grants heaven, salvation, health, beautiful women and food and wealth.