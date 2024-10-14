Dashain Tika Second Day- Tika And Jamara Rituals Continue

The rituals of receiving the Dashain tika and jamara as blessings of the Goddess Navadurga continue today, too on Aswin Shukla Paksha Dwadashi, the 12th day of the waxing moon in the month of Asoj.

The tika and jamara ceremony, which began on Bijaya Dashami, the tenth day of Dashain on October 12, continues today.

Traditionally, those unable to meet with their relatives in the previous days visit them today to receive Dashain blessings from seniors.

This practice will continue until Aswin Shukla Poornima, the last day of Dashain.

In the federal capital, Kathmandu, which has been relatively calm since the day of Maha Astami and Mahanawami, people are now out and about.

People adorned with red tika and jamara are heading to their relatives' homes to seek blessings. The official holidays for Dashain, which began on Saptami (October 10), are concluding today.

According to the Nepal Calendar Fixation Committee, Dashain will conclude on Thursday, October 17.