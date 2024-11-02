Bhai Tika 2024: 11:37 am Auspicious Time For Bhai Tika

The Nepal Calendar Determination Committee has announced the auspicious hour for this year's Bhai Tika.

The Nepal Calendar Determination Committee has announced the auspicious hour for this year's Bhaitika to take place during the Tihar festival.

According to the executive director of the Committee, Surya Prasad Dhungel, Monday’s meeting of the committee decided that the auspicious time for Bhaitika is at 11:37 am on Sunday. The committee also said that the Kija Puja observed by the Newar community should also be held on the same day.