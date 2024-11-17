Japan, South Korea Leaders share concerns over North Korea-Russia military ties

The leaders of Japan and South Korea have shared serious concerns about North Korea's military moves and agreed to continue working together bilaterally and trilaterally with the United States.

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met on Saturday in Peru's capital, Lima, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. They talked for about 50 minutes.

At the beginning of the summit, Ishiba said he hopes that he and Yoon will further cement the Japan-South Korea relations, as the two countries will mark the 60th anniversary of normalizing diplomatic ties next year.

He also stressed the importance of continuing to strengthen Tokyo's partnerships with Seoul, along with Washington, in light of the difficult security environment, which includes North Korea's recent activities.

Yoon said military cooperation between Russia and North Korea is raising regional and global tensions.

He described the talks with Ishiba as especially meaningful, at a time when the close partnership between Seoul and Tokyo is becoming ever more important.

During the meeting, the two leaders expressed grave concerns that Pyongyang is advancing nuclear and missile development and deepening military ties with Moscow.

Ishiba and Yoon agreed to further elevate the bilateral ties under their leadership, ahead of the next year's 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

They also reaffirmed that the two countries would promote their relations comprehensively in politics, security, economy, culture and other fields.