Syrian Rebels Move To Form New Government

Rebel forces in Syria are moving towards forming a new government just days after overthrowing the regime of President Bashar al-Assad. The focus is on whether the transition will be peaceful.

The capital city of Damascus stirred back to life on Monday after the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, also known as the HTS, seized it over the weekend. Assad has reportedly fled to Russia, ending more than 50 years of dictatorship that began with his father.

Sources say Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi Jalali has agreed to hand over power. He was seen meeting with HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani on Monday.

The group posted on social media that "the new government will begin its work immediately after formation." It says it will grant "amnesty for all military personnel conscripted under compulsory service" during the Assad regime and ensure their safety.

However, members of the international community are keeping a close watch. The United States and the United Nations have classified HTS as a terrorist organization.

Israel announced on Monday that it had carried out airstrikes against more than 100 targets throughout Syria. Defense Minister Israel Katz said the goal is to "destroy heavy strategic weapons" in order to prevent them from falling into the hands of the rebels. Israeli ground forces have been sent to the buffer zone between the two countries.

A White House spokesperson said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will travel to Israel this week to discuss the situation.