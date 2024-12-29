British Ambassador Celebrated His 22nd Marriage Anniversary At Janaki Temple

British ambassador to Nepal Rob Fenn celebrated his 22nd anniversary on Saturday in Janaki Temple in Janakpurdham amid a function performed by the priest of the temple.

British Ambassador to Nepal Rob Fenn and his wife, Julia Fenn, celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary at the historic Janaki Temple on Saturday. The ceremony, conducted according to Mithila traditions, has brought renewed attention to Janakpurdham as a hub for cultural and wedding tourism.

The ambassadorial couple marked their anniversary within the Janaki Temple complex in Janakpurdham Sub-metropolitan City, embracing the rich Mithila traditions. The celebration featured Vedic rituals performed by local priests. During the ceremony, the couple exchanged garlands, and Ambassador Fenn applied vermilion to his wife’s forehead, following Hindu customs. The event concluded with the couple circumambulating the temple and offering prayers to Mata Janaki.

Reflecting on the occasion, Ambassador Fenn expressed his admiration for Mithila’s unique culture and hospitality. “The traditions, history, and warm reception of Janakpurdham always leave a lasting impression on me. Celebrating our wedding anniversary here has been an unforgettable moment in my life,” he said.

Ambassador Fenn also emphasized the cultural significance of the region. “Janakpurdham is a perfect destination for weddings. The experience here strengthens relationships and offers a profound connection to tradition. Everyone should visit this extraordinary place,” he added. His endorsement is expected to positively impact the promotion of Janakpurdham as a cultural and tourism hotspot.

The celebration was officiated by Mahant Ram Roshan Das Vaishnav, the temple's successor, who performed the ceremony in the Mithila style. Mahanta Vaishnav praised the occasion as a symbol of love and tradition and called on the government to develop Janakpurdham as a wedding destination.

Ambassador Fenn, who had visited Janakpurdham last year and been captivated by its art, culture, and historical significance, likened the temple's atmosphere to the love story of Ram and Sita, saying it added a deeper dimension to their marital bond.

“I had the honour of celebrating our wedding anniversary in Janakpurdham, the sacred birthplace of Mata Janaki. The rich traditions, customs, language, and culture of Mithila and Madhes make this one of the most beautiful and unique places in the world. My decision to mark this special day here was inspired by a visit last year, during which I was captivated by the city’s charm. My wife wholeheartedly supported this plan, and just a few weeks ago, I had the privilege of briefly visiting the Janaki Temple during the Ram Janaki wedding anniversary to seek Mata Janaki’s blessings,” said ambassador Fenn.

“During my time in Janakpurdham, I was deeply moved by the warmth and insights shared by local leaders, including the Chief Minister, Speaker, Members of Parliament, and the Mayor, as well as members of civil society.

Their dedication to preserving Mithila’s traditions and promoting Janakpur as a wedding destination is truly inspiring. I am grateful for their affection and the love of the people of this province, which motivated me to celebrate this momentous occasion here. I am confident that ongoing efforts by the British Embassy in Kathmandu and the Government of Nepal will bring significant progress to the development of Janakpurdham and Madhes Province in the near future,” he added.

Prominent personalities, including Speaker of the Provincial Assembly Ram Chandra Mandal, Minister for Culture Rani Sharma Tiwari, and Chief of Janakpurdham Sub-metropolitan City Manoj Kumar Sah, attended the event. Their presence underscored the local government’s active involvement in promoting cultural tourism.

Janaki Temple, a symbol of Mithila civilization, attracts thousands of tourists and newlyweds annually. The ambassador’s celebration further highlights the temple's importance and enhances its reputation on the international stage writes The Rising Nepal.

This event is expected to boost local tourism, celebrate Mithila’s rich cultural heritage, and position Janakpurdham as a sought-after destination for weddings and anniversaries.

Photos Courtesy: British Embassy X wall