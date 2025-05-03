KOICA Concludes Integrated Rural Development Project

KOICA Concludes Integrated Rural Development Project worth 4.7 Million USD

May 3, 2025, 1:23 p.m.

ERCN_Closing Ceremony_3.jpg

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), together with implementing partner, Korea Development Strategy Institute (KDS) Consortiumsuccessfully concluded the five-year project titled "Empowering Rural Communities in Nepal through an Integrated Approach to Health and Income Growth".

Partnering with Dhulikhel Hospital with a total budget of USD 4.7 million, the project aimed to improve the quality of life in rural areas through enhanced healthcare access and sustainable income generation. The closing ceremony was held on April 24, 2025, at the Square Hotel in Kathmandu Valley.

Approximately 150 stakeholders attended the event, including officials from Nepal’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, federal and local governments,the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal, KOICA Nepal Office, Dhulikhel Hospital, and civil society partners.

Implemented in four Dhulikhel Hospital Outreach centers across three districts (Tanahun, Sindhupalchowk, and Kavrepalanchok), the project supported agricultural infrastructure—including collection centers, vehicles, and demo farms—and provided training to strengthen farmer organizations. It also offered entrepreneurship and vocational programs for non-farming residents.

In the health sector, two outreach centers under Dhulikhel Hospital were newly constructed and equipped, while training was provided to local health workers and students. By mobilizing community-led committees, the project fostered not only improved income and health outcomes but also a stronger sense of ownership and social cohesion.

In the event Kong Mooheon, Country Director of KOICA Nepal Office highlighted the strength of linking agriculture and health to enhance community resilience

Likewise, Dr. Biraj Man Karmacharya from Dhulikhel Hospital thanked the team for the efforts on implementing the project, DH shared that the successful result is clearly visible on the sites with the demand on its continuation and expansion. Therefore, requested for its continuity

Dr. Yoon Haejin, Project Leader from KDS has meaningful memories of this project. Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, the project achieved successful and positive outcomes through the dedicated efforts of the project staff, the strong support of local governments and ward leaders, and the sincere participation of communities and farmers. He deeply appreciates all contributions and believes that the results will be sustained through continued collaboration.

The Government of the Republic of Korea has been supporting the Government of Nepal throughKOICA in various areas of health, vocational training, rural development and IT since 1991. By 2024,total amount of KOICA’s support surpassed Two hundred million US Dollars. Nepal’s designation as aCore Partnership Country by the Government of the Republic of Korea for 15 consecutive yearshighlights the strong bilateral relationship and commitment to Nepal’s development goals.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

BaYu Sambaad: Centering Children and Youth in Nepal’s Climate Agenda
May 03, 2025
Sixtieth Session of SAARC Programming Committee Convenes in Kathmandu
May 03, 2025
World Bank Downgraded Nepal’s Forecast To 4.5 Percent
May 03, 2025
Film Screening and Panel Discussion on " Mountain Matters: Sustaining the Spirit of Mountains”
May 03, 2025
Chief Minister Of Sudurpaschim Requested India To Provide Support For Development
May 03, 2025

More on National

BaYu Sambaad: Centering Children and Youth in Nepal’s Climate Agenda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
Sixtieth Session of SAARC Programming Committee Convenes in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
Film Screening and Panel Discussion on " Mountain Matters: Sustaining the Spirit of Mountains” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 16 minutes ago
East Asia’s Environmental Evolution: Transforming Climate Challenges Into Drivers Of Ecological Progress And A Resilient Future By Dr. Dhruba Gautam 1 day, 4 hours ago
Grade 12 Exams Will Be Held As Scheduled: NEB By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Govt.'s Policies And Programmes For Upcoming Fiscal Year To Be Presented Today By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

World Bank Downgraded Nepal’s Forecast To 4.5 Percent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2025
Nepal’s Geo-strategic Superpower: What If We Took Geography Seriously? By Suva BC May 03, 2025
South Asia’s Dysfunction Derby: A Love Letter (and Roast) from Dhaka to Kathmandu By Zakir Kibria May 03, 2025
What If Your Job Disappeared Overnight — Without Warning, Without Reason, Without Appeal? By Deeptangsu Rauniar May 03, 2025
Chief Minister Of Sudurpaschim Requested India To Provide Support For Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2025
India, Pakistan hold military drills following Kashmir attack By Agencies May 03, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75