Film Screening and Panel Discussion on " Mountain Matters: Sustaining the Spirit of Mountains”

Film Screening and Panel Discussion on " Mountain Matters: Sustaining the Spirit of Mountains” held at Alliance française

May 3, 2025, 12:57 p.m.

The French Embassy and the Alliance française hosted a special screening of the documentary “Annapurna, History of a Conquest” by director Bernard George on 23 April 2025. The event was followed by a panel discussion titled “Mountain Matters: Sustaining the Spirit of Mountains”, and was conducted in Nepali.

The panel was moderated by journalist Sama Thapa and featured panelists: Jérôme Édou, founder of Base Camp Trek and Tibetologist; Kalpana Maharjan, mountaineer and journalist; Mingma Chhiri Sherpa, Chairperson of Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality; and Tul Singh Gurung, President of the Nepal National Mountain Guide Association (NNMGA).

Key takeaways from the discussion included calls for government action to combat climate change by reducing carbon emissions and promoting renewable energy to protect glaciers and ecosystems. Panelists emphasized the enforcement of laws against pollution and illegal encroachment in mountain areas, raising public awareness about mountain ecosystems, and advocating responsible climbing practices among mountaineers to minimize environmental impact.

The panel also highlighted the importance of empowering local communities, promoting eco-friendly tourism and agriculture, and designating mountain regions as protected areas.

This event was part of an ongoing celebration in honour of the 75th anniversary of the first Annapurna ascent by Maurice Herzog and Louis Lachenal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

BaYu Sambaad: Centering Children and Youth in Nepal’s Climate Agenda
May 03, 2025
KOICA Concludes Integrated Rural Development Project
May 03, 2025
Sixtieth Session of SAARC Programming Committee Convenes in Kathmandu
May 03, 2025
World Bank Downgraded Nepal’s Forecast To 4.5 Percent
May 03, 2025
Chief Minister Of Sudurpaschim Requested India To Provide Support For Development
May 03, 2025

