Film Screening and Panel Discussion on " Mountain Matters: Sustaining the Spirit of Mountains”

The French Embassy and the Alliance française hosted a special screening of the documentary “Annapurna, History of a Conquest” by director Bernard George on 23 April 2025. The event was followed by a panel discussion titled “Mountain Matters: Sustaining the Spirit of Mountains”, and was conducted in Nepali.

The panel was moderated by journalist Sama Thapa and featured panelists: Jérôme Édou, founder of Base Camp Trek and Tibetologist; Kalpana Maharjan, mountaineer and journalist; Mingma Chhiri Sherpa, Chairperson of Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality; and Tul Singh Gurung, President of the Nepal National Mountain Guide Association (NNMGA).

Key takeaways from the discussion included calls for government action to combat climate change by reducing carbon emissions and promoting renewable energy to protect glaciers and ecosystems. Panelists emphasized the enforcement of laws against pollution and illegal encroachment in mountain areas, raising public awareness about mountain ecosystems, and advocating responsible climbing practices among mountaineers to minimize environmental impact.

The panel also highlighted the importance of empowering local communities, promoting eco-friendly tourism and agriculture, and designating mountain regions as protected areas.

This event was part of an ongoing celebration in honour of the 75th anniversary of the first Annapurna ascent by Maurice Herzog and Louis Lachenal.