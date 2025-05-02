Grade 12 Exams Will Be Held As Scheduled: NEB

Grade 12 Exams Will Be Held As Scheduled: NEB

May 2, 2025, 10:31 a.m.

The National Examination Board (NEB) has confirmed that the Grade 12 examinations will be held as scheduled, starting from May 4 to May 16. 

Objections have been expressed to the unauthorized use of the board's logo on various social media platforms while spreading false information about the examination, and an appeal has been made not to fall for misleading information.

The board has stated that the exams will now be conducted at designated exam centers, as an agreement was reached between the government and the agitating teachers on Wednesday, reaching a 9-point deal, prompting the teachers to call off their protest.

The board clarified that official information will be made public through its official website, saying it has no social media handles. 

The board has urged all center heads, teachers, staff and security agencies, parents, media personnel, and all stakeholders through a notice to complete all remaining work of the examination and conduct it in a dignified manner on the scheduled date. ( TRN Online )



