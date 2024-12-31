South Korean court issues warrant for Yoon's detention

A district court in Seoul has approved a warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol on insurrection allegations.

The application for the warrant was filed on Monday by a joint investigation team comprising members of the police, defense ministry and a special anti-corruption body.

The move came after Yoon failed three times to comply with a summons issued by the joint team. It is the first measure of its kind against an incumbent South Korean president.

On Friday, the Constitutional Court began hearings to decide whether Yoon should be reinstated or permanently removed from office.

The embattled leader declared martial law on December 3. Lawmakers reversed the measure just hours later.

Yoon's legal team is prioritizing the impeachment trial. His defense lawyer said on Monday that they have submitted a court document arguing that the authorities have no right to investigate him for insurrection.