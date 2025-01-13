Mahakumbh 2025 One of world's largest pilgrimages begins today, 40 crore devotees set to join event

Mahakumbh 2025 LIVE Updates: The world's largest religious gathering began in Prayagraj today, January 13. Thousands of devotees arrived in the Uttar Pradesh city for ‘Shahi Snan’ on the occasion of Paush Purnima at the Sangam.

First Amrit Snan will take place on January 14 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. During the snan, all akharas will take ceremonial dips in an ordained sequence.

Sangam is the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mystical Saraswati rivers. More than 45 crore devotees are set to join Mahakumbh Mela and make it one of the world's largest such gatherings in history.

When will Mahakumbh begin?

Mahakumbh Mela will start in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025. The religious event is likely to attract millions of pilgrims seeking spiritual purification.

When will Mahakumbh 2025 end?

After beginning in January, Mahakumbh Mela 2025 will conclude on February 26.

Why is Mahakumbh 2025 is so special?

Kumbh Mela occurs in every three years in four different locations. However, Mahakumbh is organised only in Prayagraj after every twelve years. Additionally, Mahakumbh 2025 is more special not only becaise of its religious significance but also because of the rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years.

Key Shahi Snan Mahakumbh 2025 dates:

January 13 - Paush Purnima Snan (Opening Day)

January 15 - Makar Sankranti Snan

January 29 - Mauni Amavasya Snan (Royal Bath/Shahi Snan)

February 3 - Basant Panchami Snan (Royal Bath/Shahi Snan)

February 12 - Maghi Purnima Snan

February 26 - Maha Shivratri Snan (Concluding Day)

Mahakumbh helpline number

In case a tourist needs any help or want any information related to Mahakumbh Mela, he or she can contact the Ministry of Tourism to a dedicated toll-free Tourist infoline number, ie 1800111363 or 1363.

The toll-free tourist infoline will operate in Hindi, English, and other national and international languages.

Kumbh Mela 2025 LIVE: PM Modi extends wishes, ‘I salute and greet all devotees from heart’

Kumbh Mela 2025 LIVE: As Mahakumbh Mela began on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes of the event to devotees. In his social media post, Modi wrote, “With the holy bath on Paush Purnima, the Maha Kumbh has begun on the holy land of Prayagraj from today. On this divine occasion related to our faith and culture, I salute and greet all the devotees from my heart. I wish that this huge festival of Indian spiritual tradition brings new energy and enthusiasm in the life of all of you."