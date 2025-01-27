Belarus's Lukashenko set to win 7th term as president, exit poll shows

Belarus's Lukashenko set to win 7th term as president, exit poll shows

Jan. 27, 2025, 8:17 a.m.

State-run media in Belarus has reported on an exit poll in the country's presidential election projecting that incumbent Alexander Lukashenko will take 87.6 percent of the vote. The result means suppression of opposition forces is expected to continue.

The voting took place on Sunday. Five candidates, including Lukashenko, stood in the election.

Lukashenko, often dubbed "Europe's last dictator," is seeking a seventh term in office. He is known to be an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The media said Lukashenko's closest rival will take 2.7 percent of the vote. The figures show Lukashenko is certain to win another term.

Belarus's Central Election Commission held a news conference on Sunday. It said the voter turnout stood at 85.7 percent, and the election ended without any trouble with the participation of foreign observers.

In the previous presidential election in 2020, citizens insisting that the voting was flawed held massive rallies. Many people were forced to leave Belarus, including pro-democracy opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Agencies

