Trump, Netanyahu To Meet at White House

Israel's Prime Minister's Office confirmed on Tuesday that Benjamin Netanyahu is traveling to the US to meet President Donald Trump. The leaders are likely to discuss the ceasefire agreement between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.

The meeting is reportedly scheduled for next Tuesday. Netanyahu could become the first foreign leader to visit the White House since Trump's inauguration last week. Trump and his team are working to secure the release of Americans and others still held hostage by Hamas.

Israel has released nearly 300 Palestinian prisoners as part of the agreement. Hamas says it will release 33 hostages in total. It has already freed seven Israeli women, and it says six more hostages will be released by the end of the week.

However, a spokesperson for Israel's government, David Mencer, says 25 of the hostages are alive but eight have been killed by Hamas.

The ceasefire called for Israel to lift travel restrictions in northern Gaza. Authorities there say more than 300,000 residents have already returned to the area. However, many are coming back to find their homes and communities in ruins.