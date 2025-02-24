Putin: Russia is achieving its goals in the military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked his soldiers for the contributions they have made to the country's invasion of Ukraine. He has also noted that Russia is achieving its goals.

At the Kremlin on Sunday, Putin delivered a speech during a ceremony held to mark the nation's "Defender of the Fatherland Day."

The president thanked the soldiers who have fought in Ukraine.

He said the country is proud of them and the contributions they have made to the defense of their fatherland.

Putin released a video message on the same day.

In it, he said, "Today, as the world is changing impetuously, our strategic course for strengthening and developing the Armed Forces remains unchanged."

He also said, "We will continue to build up the combat potential of the army and navy."

Putin added, "Our absolute priority today is supplying the troops fighting in the special military operation with the provisions and equipment they need."