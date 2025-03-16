US To Issue Travel Ban To The Citizens of 43 Countries Including Afganistan and Pakistan

March 16, 2025, 9:30 a.m.

After weeks of speculation , the Trump administration is gearing up to issue a sweeping series of travel restrictions on the citizens of 43 countries, including Afghanistan, Bhutan and Pakistan, The New York Times reported on Friday (March 14). These restrictions are set to be more far-reaching compared to those imposed in Trump’s previous term, the report said.

Donald Trump on January 20, the day of his inauguration, had issued an executive order directing cabinet members, including the Secretary of State, to compile a list of countries “for which vetting and screening information is so deficient as to warrant a partial or full suspension on the admission of nationals”.

According to a New York Times report, the travel ban could affect at least 40 countries.

United States President Donald Trump‘s administration is mulling a new travel ban that is expected to affect citizens from dozens of countries to varying degrees, The New York Times reported.

Quoting anonymous officials, the report published on Friday said the US government’s draft list featured 43 countries, divided into three categories of travel restrictions.

The first group of 10 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Cuba and North Korea, would be set for a full visa suspension.

In the second group, five countries – Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar and South Sudan – would face partial suspensions that would affect tourist and student visas as well as other immigrant visas, with some exceptions.

In the third group, a total of 26 countries that includes Belarus, Pakistan and Turkmenistan would be considered for a partial suspension of US visa issuance if their governments “do not make efforts to address deficiencies within 60 days”, the draft memo said.

A US official speaking on condition of anonymity told the Reuters news agency there could be changes to the list and it was yet to be approved by the administration, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Trump issued an executive order on January 20 requiring intensified security vetting of any foreigners seeking admission to the US to detect national security threats.

The order directed several cabinet members to submit by March 21 a list of countries from which travel should be partly or fully suspended because their “vetting and screening information is so deficient”.

