Trump says he still hopes for peace in Ukraine after Rubio's warning

Trump says he still hopes for peace in Ukraine after Rubio's warning

April 19, 2025, 8:53 a.m.

US President Donald Trump has followed up on a warning from his secretary of state about peace in Ukraine. He too suggests Washington could walk away from the negotiating table if either Kyiv or Moscow drag their feet.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Trump said, "Now if, for some reason, one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we're just going to say, 'You're foolish, you're fools, you're horrible people,' and we're going to just take a pass."

But he also expressed his intention to continue dialogue, saying Washington wants to see the conflict end.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier in the day that if ending the fighting between Ukraine and Russia appears impossible, Trump will probably say, "Well, we're done."

Rubio also said, "We are not going to continue with this endeavor for weeks and months on end."

He later offered a similar view in phone talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, saying the United States could back off "if a clear path to peace does not emerge soon."

Agencies

ICIMOD Says Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) Faces Lowest Rainfall In Third Conseqquetive Year
Apr 19, 2025
Tatopani Border Point Will Be Upgraded: Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba
Apr 19, 2025
Zelenskyy accuses China of supplying weapons to Russia
Apr 19, 2025
Japan-US Trade Meeting Concluded In Washington
Apr 18, 2025
'No Rush' To Reach Trade Deals: Trump:
Apr 18, 2025

More on International

Zelenskyy accuses China of supplying weapons to Russia By Agencies 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
Japan-US Trade Meeting Concluded In Washington By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
'No Rush' To Reach Trade Deals: Trump: By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
China will stand with Asian peers to stop 'abuse of tariffs': Xi By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Japan-US Trade Meeting Held In Washington By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
China targets Boeing as tariff tensions grow : US Media: By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

ICIMOD Says Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) Faces Lowest Rainfall In Third Conseqquetive Year By Agencies Apr 19, 2025
Tatopani Border Point Will Be Upgraded: Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba By Agencies Apr 19, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rain And Thunder Acrosss Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 19, 2025
Teaming up Climate Change Negotiation By Batu Uprety Apr 18, 2025
The Promises and Pitfalls of Participatory Governance in Nepal By Dr. Chandra Lal Pandey and Prakriti Niraula Apr 18, 2025
Minister Dahal Directed To Complete The Dannune Portion Of Road Before Monsoon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 18, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75