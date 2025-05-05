Need to use nuclear weapons has not arisen in Ukraine: Putin

Need to use nuclear weapons has not arisen in Ukraine: Putin

May 5, 2025, 8:09 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine has not arisen, and that he hoped it would not arise.

He made the remarks in an interview with state television on Sunday.

Putin has repeatedly said Moscow would use any means to protect the country and its people. In November 2024, Russia changed its "nuclear doctrine" to lower the threshold of nuclear deterrence.

The intention of his latest remarks is not clear.

In Sunday's interview, Putin also said Russia has enough strength to bring the conflict to a "logical conclusion" with a result Russia needs, suggesting that the country aims to have a ceasefire deal that favors Moscow.

With regard to his successor, Putin said it is an issue he always thinks about it, and that the choice is up to the Russian people. He did not mention a specific name.

Putin said it would be better if a few people who can win the trust of the Russian people would emerge so that the people would have a choice.

Agencies

Prasai, Mishra, And Others Remanded For Investigation For Another Five Days
May 05, 2025
Japan, Sri Lanka agree to deepen cooperation of defense forces
May 05, 2025
‘Qatar ‘playing both sides’: Israeli PM Netanyahu
May 04, 2025
India, Pakistan hold military drills following Kashmir attack
May 03, 2025
Grade 12 Exams Will Be Held As Scheduled: NEB
May 02, 2025

More on International

Japan, Sri Lanka agree to deepen cooperation of defense forces By Agencies 8 hours, 53 minutes ago
‘Qatar ‘playing both sides’: Israeli PM Netanyahu By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
India, Pakistan hold military drills following Kashmir attack By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
South Korean Truth Commission Halts Probe Into Adoption Fraud By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
PM Modi and US Vice President Vance welcome progress in India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago
Pope Francis dies at 88, Vatican says By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

Prasai, Mishra, And Others Remanded For Investigation For Another Five Days By Agencies May 05, 2025
Dr. Arjun Karki appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Nepal University, Acharya as Registrar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2025
Pathibhara Devi Darshan Cable Car Company calls on the protesting parties for talks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Rain And Thunder Is Likelly In Kathmandu, Biratnagar, Pokhara And Surkhet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2025
Buried Dangers, Lasting Impact: How Landmines Erode Peace, Stifle Recovery, And Endanger Communities' Wellbeing By Dr. Dhruba Gautam May 04, 2025
FNCCI President Dhakal Urged Government To Declare Investment Decade To Boost Investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75