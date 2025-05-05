Need to use nuclear weapons has not arisen in Ukraine: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine has not arisen, and that he hoped it would not arise.

He made the remarks in an interview with state television on Sunday.

Putin has repeatedly said Moscow would use any means to protect the country and its people. In November 2024, Russia changed its "nuclear doctrine" to lower the threshold of nuclear deterrence.

The intention of his latest remarks is not clear.

In Sunday's interview, Putin also said Russia has enough strength to bring the conflict to a "logical conclusion" with a result Russia needs, suggesting that the country aims to have a ceasefire deal that favors Moscow.

With regard to his successor, Putin said it is an issue he always thinks about it, and that the choice is up to the Russian people. He did not mention a specific name.

Putin said it would be better if a few people who can win the trust of the Russian people would emerge so that the people would have a choice.