Bangladesh To Invest In Hydroelectric Projects In Nepal

Jan. 21, 2018, 9:16 a.m.

After the Bangladesh government’s investment comes into Nepal’s energy sector, we hope the private sector will also step forward'. Bangladesh has recently proposed to invest in hydroelectric projects in Nepal to expand its power options, reports Kathmandu Post.

“In order to meet the growing demand, we are considering Nepal a big market that can fulfill our needs,” said Bangladeshi Ambassador to Nepal Mashfee Binte Shams .

According to the newspaper, the Nepal government sent Bangladesh a list of seven possible projects after Bangladesh submitted a proposal to invest in Nepal’s hydropower sector over a year ago. No progress has been made since then.

“After the Bangladesh government’s investment comes into Nepal’s energy sector, we hope the private sector will also step forward,” the Bangladesh envoy to Nepal said, adding that there were no hiccups or hindrances to exporting power from Nepal to Bangladesh.

It was reported that India could obstruct cross-border transit facilities to Nepal via Bangladesh, including the import of electricity and grid expansion between the two countries.

“I don’t think that there will be a problem in importing electricity from Nepal. India is positive and has agreed to allow transmission of electricity to Bangladesh from Nepal. We are ready to import electricity from Nepal after meeting Nepal’s requirements as much as can Nepal can export to us,” she said.

“Now the situation has changed. The new sub-regional framework like the Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal (BBIN) which has already been implemented, is changing the regional landscape in the field of connectivity, trade, commerce, transit, motor vehicle, energy and grid,” the ambassador added.

