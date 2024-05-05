Japanese Foreign Minister KAMIKAWA Arriving Today

At the cordial invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan KAMIKAWA Yoko is arriving here today on an official visit to Nepal.

During the visit, Minister KAMIKAWA is scheduled to meet with President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’. Ms KAMIKAWA will meet and hold bilateral talks on various matters of mutual interest and concern with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Shrestha today, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This is Ms KAMIKAWA's first visit to Nepal since being appointed as the foreign minister of Japan.

Japan remains as one of the leading countries that provide continuous support to help with the development endeavours of Nepal. Diplomatic relations between Nepal and Japan were established on September 1, 1956. Nine years after the establishment of diplomatic relations, Nepal established its embassy in Tokyo in 1965. Three years later, Japan opened an embassy in Nepal.

Japan has been supporting Nepal in the fields of education, health, communication, agriculture, infrastructure, energy, civil aviation and other sectors. "There is no such sector of Nepal, where the Japanese support has not reached. Japan is helping Nepal with a focus on its economic and social development," says Nepali Ambassador to Japan Dr Durga Bahadur Subedi.

This high-level visit by the foreign minister of Japan is expected to make a significant contribution to strengthening the close and friendly relationship subsisting between the two countries.

Following the visit, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan will depart from Kathmandu today itself.